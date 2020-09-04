River’s Edge Hospital Commission terminates CEO’s contract after 6 months

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The River’s Edge Hospital Commission announced Friday it has terminated the contract of Chief Executive Officer Joseph Stratton, effective immediately.
Stratton was originally appointed to the position on March 2.
The commission said the decision to release Stratton comes from a recommendation from Saint Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke following Stratton’s six-month review.
Chief Nursing Officer Paula Meskan will serve as interim CEO until the River’s Edge Hospital Commission and Saint Peter City Council announce a permanent replacement for Stratton.
