Tiered busing begins next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tiered busing is finally going into effect in the Mankato Area Public School District when they start school next week.
Elementary students will be bused to school first while middle and high school students will be bused second, making their day start and end later. The district says students will spend less time on the bus, ride with similar aged kids, and costs will not go up. COVID-19 is forcing a lot of districts to scramble to come up with a tiered system and the time aligns with older students’ sleep schedules.
“We might run in the morning, for example, 45 different buses out there. Typically we have 4,000 students riding, as many as 45 different routes, now we have roughly half of that which creates a lot more flexibility, safety, and fewer transitions,” says Tom Sager, Director of Business Services.
Sager added that the district still needs bus drivers and to contact Palmer or Yaeger Bus Services to apply.
