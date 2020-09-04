Trump campaign to return to Minn. next week; Jill Biden to also visit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Trump campaign announced it will return to Minnesota once again next week.
The return of the campaign comes after Vice President Mike Pence attended an event on Aug. 28 in Duluth and President Donald Trump’s historic visit to Mankato on Aug. 17.
Donald Trump Jr. will make the first appearance for the Trump campaign next week, with an event scheduled in Duluth on Wednesday.
Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law who is married to Eric Trump, is scheduled to host an event in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Also making an appearance in Minnesota next week is Jill Biden, the former Second Lady of the United States and wife of Joe Biden.
Biden’s appearance will be part of her “Back to School Tour” where she plans to visit with Minnesota families and public-school educators.
