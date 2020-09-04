Two local officers named to DWI All-Star Team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re hitting the road for the long holiday weekend, be sure to plan ahead.
Extra DWI enforcement on Minnesota roads continues through September 7, and while the number of DWI arrests has trended downward over the last few years, members of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office have stepped up their own efforts. Two members of the force are being recognized by the Department of Public Safety as part of the 2019 DWI All-Star Team. Officer Adam Suckow made 60 DWI arrests, while Officer Chris Arkell made 48. Each officer spent six months of 2019 strictly focused on traffic enforcement.
“I think enforcement is one component of that but along with enforcement it’s the education and the awareness and I think changing people’s mindset, their position, the risks they’re willing to take and the general awareness of the dangers of it. We’re probably seeing a benefit from all that put together so that’s some good news so I think the message really needs to be to continue with those trends,” says Captain Paul Barta, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Barta, Minnesota has seen a 9 percent decrease in DWI arrests over the last 10 years. Fatal impaired driving crashes have also dropped 26 percent within the last 9 years.
