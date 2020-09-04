Washington releases Adrian Peterson, turns to young backs

(AP) — Washington has released veteran running back Adrian Peterson.
The team announced the stunning move Friday, less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.
First-year coach Ron Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the facility, then delivered the news the team was moving on from the 35-year-old.
Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington.
