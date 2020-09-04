Washington releases Adrian Peterson, turns to young backs

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press | September 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:44 PM

(AP) — Washington has released veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

The team announced the stunning move Friday, less than 36 hours before NFL rosters must be trimmed to the 53-man limit and nine days before the start of the regular season.

First-year coach Ron Rivera called Peterson early in the morning asking him to come to the facility, then delivered the news the team was moving on from the 35-year-old.

Peterson played the past two seasons with Washington.

