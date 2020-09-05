Local cafe opens doors early for hunters

“My husband and a bunch of his friends normally get together for goose opener. They normally go somewhere, a buddy’s house and they will make breakfast before they go out and set up their decoys. We took over the restaurant in the beginning of this year and we wanted to stay involved with the hunting and all his buddies. We decided to open up early and feed whoever wants to come in before they go out and hunt,” co-owner of The Pheasant Cafe, Camden Battenfeld said.