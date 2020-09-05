Local cafe opens doors early for hunters

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Hunters woke up at the crack of dawn and this local cafe made sure they’re were fueled and ready to go.
The early goose hunting season is now underway across the state of Minnesota.
The Pheasant Cafe in Waseca opened their doors before their normal business hours to host a breakfast for the early risers.
“My husband and a bunch of his friends normally get together for goose opener. They normally go somewhere, a buddy’s house and they will make breakfast before they go out and set up their decoys. We took over the restaurant in the beginning of this year and we wanted to stay involved with the hunting and all his buddies. We decided to open up early and feed whoever wants to come in before they go out and hunt,” co-owner of The Pheasant Cafe, Camden Battenfeld said.
This is the first time that the cafe has had the opportunity for hunters to come in earlier than normal since new management took over.
“It is goose opener, but there is no plan to do it every weekend or every opener. We’ll just see how it goes and decide from there,” Battenfeld said.
The hunters were the main focus of the breakfast but anyone who was up early enough could join in as well.
The special dish was biscuits and sausage gravy but traditional breakfast food was still being made.
Hunting is an all-out experience and the business wanted to amplify that in a new way.
“I think it adds to the comradery of them going out to hunt and everything. It’s a big bonding thing with friends, sons, family members and that sort of thing. I think it’s something that they appreciate, Battenfeld said.
The cafe isn’t new to attracting hunters to the restaurant as their environment exudes the outdoor life.
The regular business hours of the cafe are Monday through Saturday 6 am to 2 pm.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.