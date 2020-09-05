Local hair company holds back to school event

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Northside Hair Co. held the S&B BBQ/$10.00 SCHOOL CUTS event.
The hair cuts were ten dollars for elementary and high school students.
The S&B BBQ food truck and the Blackbird mobile boutique were at the event as well.
The owners wanted to give students an opportunity to look their best on the first day of school amid the pandemic.
”The event is about helping out with the kids going back to school. Just gave out discounted haircuts to help out the parents with the kids going back to school. With that we invited The Blackbird Boutique and S&B BBQ to come and help participate, then it would gain traction for them as well as us. It’s just business’s helping business’s,” co-owner of Northside Hair Co., Richmond Clark said.
This event was a great way for students to get their back to school look and save some money in the process.
Their business hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 am to 7 pm, Saturday 9 am to 4 pm and they’re closed Sunday through Monday.
