Town unveils new Veterans Memorial

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - A glossy, red, white and blue memorial, replicating the American Flag in the shape of Minnesota, stands tall in the small town of Butterfield.
“It’s for all the men and women that participated in our wars and conflicts,” said VFW Post 9607 Quartermaster Gary Wilson.
The new memorial, designed by local Jeremy Hall, aims to honor past and present veterans.
“It’s for all the veterans not only for the local area but for the whole country. I think it’s well deserving. This is also for POW and MIA’s never made it home,” said VFW Post 9607 Commander, Dan Hall.
The dream behind the memorial began years ago by two local veterans that did not get to see its completion.
“It started a long time ago by some of the residents in Butterfield. Then it kind of fell by the wayside for a period of time. Then a couple ladies whose husbands have passed away, they picked up the rains to it and formed the committee....that’s been fantastic,” said event co-organizer Dennis Stade.
Through donations and fundraising that committee helped spur the community involvement needed to make the project a reality.
“The community has been very open to the project and it’s not just Butterfield it’s the surrounding towns and everyone seemed to be able to pull it off,” said VFW Post 9607 Quartermaster Gary Wilson.
The memorial dedication featured a posting of the Colors by Butterfield’s VFW Post, guest speakers and the singing of the national anthem .
The ceremony ended with a Military Services Salute.
