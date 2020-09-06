Local church holds nerf war event

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - What better way to cap off the summer then a nerf war with your closet friends, family and congregation.
Life Family Church Blue Earth in the town of Blue Earth hosted their annual nerf war event.
“We started this a few years ago, we had bad weather and it ruined one of our events. We decided everyone should meet at the church and we told them why don’t you just bring your nerf guns. That was the beginning of nerf wars,” Pastor, Michelle Johnson said.
Michelle Johnson lays out the slate for the event.
“We have a really fun potluck afterwards where we give away some really fun prizes and nerf guns. We gave away some brand new nerf guns and tactical outfits. They are super pumped to go upstairs, up and in the sanctuary. It’s just a pretty much open shooting time.”
There were no age requirements necessary, anyone who wanted to join the battle could.
“There are definitely people above 18, there are people above 50 that are up there that are shooting their nerf guns. Somebody today, when we were just getting ready to start our church service pulled out her gun and it was still in the package. She actually bought a gun for today,” Johnson said.
There aren’t many requirements to the nerf war except that you must be old enough to load your own gun and get shot without showing any pain.
