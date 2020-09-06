A recipe for success: Local pizza farm offers unique outdoor dining experience

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -About 10 miles north of Waseca, sits a 55 acre farm equipped with a unique dining experience.
The Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm offers visitors a chance to enjoy homemade, brick oven, roasted pizzas in the comfort of the great outdoors.
“Here people can pick their own spot to hang out and gather for the afternoon,” said The Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm Co-Owner, Emily Knudson.
Visitors are invited to bring their own picnic-style necessities, from chairs to blankets and beverages.
The set up is the perfect opportunity for a safe, socially distant dinner and this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic business is booming.
“People are catching on you know with outside dining, it’s spacious and we are growing. People realize it’s such a great place to sit outside and feel comfortable and safe,”said Knudson.
The farm offers 10 choices of pizzas, including a pizza of the week.
“We have a couple gardens out back. We grow basil and tomatoes. We (also) grow a lot of other vegetables that I actually use for our weekly features,” said Knudson.
Aside from satisfying taste buds, the farm hones various forms of entertainment such as a petting farm and live music.
“It’s a lot of different bands anything from (bands) here in Waseca, Mankato, Minneapolis, really anywhere in a 60 mile radius,” said Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm Co-Owner Bill Bartz.
The area also features walking trails.
“Lots of wildflowers, raspberries depending on the year. So this pizza farm has a very natural-nature aspect to it. I strongly recommend while waiting for your pizza or after to go for a walk here it’s really unique property here,” said Bartz.
The farm is open Thursdays through Sundays and a reservation is required.
