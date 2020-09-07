Four finalists identified in Mankato’s search for new city manager

Lahanas currently serves as the city manager of East Lansing, Michigan, a position he has held since 2012. He has been with the City of East Lansing since 1999, first serving as a labor relations specialist before becoming the city’s human resources director from 2001 to 2005 and administrative services director from 2005 to 2008. Lahanas also served as deputy city manager in East Lansing for three-and-a-half years before becoming city manager.