Four finalists identified in Mankato’s search for new city manager

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato and Mayor Najwa Massad announced Monday they have identified four potential candidates to fill the role as Mankato’s next city manager.
In June, current City Manager Pat Hentges announced he will retire by the end of the year.
Hentges has been the city manager of Mankato for nearly 25 years, first taking the position in 1996.
The Mankato City Council was assisted by the Mercer Group in conducting a national search for applicants. City officials report they received 44 applications, which were narrowed to 11 and then to four by a sub-committee of the city council that included Massad and the Mercer Group.
“We are pleased to have been able to attract well-qualified candidates from across the country to apply for the city manager position,” Massad said in a news release. “Many were drawn to Mankato because it’s a vibrant, attractive and economically stable community. We are confident that we have a qualified slate of finalists for this important position.”
The four finalists include Susan Arntz, George Lahanas, Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez and John Prescott.
Arntz, who has served as a city administrator for the City of Waconia, Minnesota, since 2001, previously served as assistant city manager in New Brighton from 1998 to 2001. She also was an assistant administrator and economic development coordinator in Chaska from 1995 to 1998.
Waconia has a population of approximately 13,000 residents.
Lahanas currently serves as the city manager of East Lansing, Michigan, a position he has held since 2012. He has been with the City of East Lansing since 1999, first serving as a labor relations specialist before becoming the city’s human resources director from 2001 to 2005 and administrative services director from 2005 to 2008. Lahanas also served as deputy city manager in East Lansing for three-and-a-half years before becoming city manager.
East Lansing, Michigan, has a population of approximately 49,000.
Ortiz-Hernandez serves as the city manager for the City of Wasco, California, a position he has been in since September 2018. He had previously served as the city manager in Webster City, Iowa, from 2016 to 2018, city administrator of Kimball, Nebraska, between 2013 and 2016 and as a management analyst for the City of Casa Grande, Arizona, from 2009 to 2012.
Wasco, California, has a population of approximately 29,000 residents.
Prescott has served as the city manager of Vermillion, South Dakota, since March 2005.
He previously served as an assistant to the city manager and assistant city manager in Kearney, Nebraska, from 1992 to 2005. Prescott also began his career as an intern with the City of Burnsville, Minnesota, in 1992.
The population of Vermillion, South Dakota, is approximately 15,000.
The four finalists are scheduled to visit Mankato on Sept. 24 and 25 to conduct the next steps of the interview process.
