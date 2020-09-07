Kanye West qualifies for Iowa’s presidential ballot

(KEYC) — Rapper Kanye West is now qualified to be listed on Iowa’s presidential ballot in November.
This after just making the filing deadline to be listed as a candidate in Minnesota.
West missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin, but has qualified in several other states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Tennessee and Utah.
Last week, a judge in Arizona ruled in favor of a group suing to keep west off of their state’s ballot. They claimed west can’t be on the ballot as an independent because he’s a registered republican in Wyoming.
West will be listed on Minnesota’s ballot as a member of the “Birthday Party.”
