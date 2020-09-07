Mankato Symphony Orchestra honors late member with memorial concert

While the concert was not open to the public it can be viewed online Sunday.

Symphony members play tribute garden concert at Jack McGowan's farm. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is honoring one of their long time members who recently passed away.

Helen Baumgartner was a violinist for the Mankato Symphony for 14 years. As a tribute the symphony gathered to perform a “Music in the Garden” memorial concert at Jake McGowan’s Farm.

“She has deep roots with the orchestra. She was also a professor of music at Gustavus (Adolphus College) and also an author of symphonic program notes. She will be missed as a friend,” said MSO Executive Director, Bethel Baldge.

“She was such a treasure and we miss her so much. She lived through so much history with the symphony which was just amazing and she was just amazing,” said MOS lead violinist and concertmaster Emily Saathoff.

“She was there for multiple conductors and concerts. I don’t think I remember her missing one,” Saathoff continued.

In order to safely social distance the program was not open to the public but will be available to be streamed virtually on Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook and Youtube Sunday, Sept 13 at 2 p.m.

