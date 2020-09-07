Matson ’working hard to get home’ as rehab continues

(KEYC) — Sunday marked eight months since a Waseca police officer was shot and critically injured while in the line of duty.
Arik Matson has been recovering at multiple care facilities since the shooting. He has been at a facility near Omaha, Nebraska, since the end of March.
Megan Matson, Arik’s wife, gave an update on Arik’s condition and recovery in a post published to his CaringBridge page on Sunday.
In the post, Megan details how Arik experienced two consecutive grand mal seizures on Aug. 9. He was taken to a hospital in the Omaha area and treated by doctors before returning to his rehabilitation facility approximately two days later.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Arik was also quarantined for 14 days following his return to the rehabilitation facility as a precautionary measure. Unfortunately, that meant Matson had lost out on some therapy time, his wife wrote.
Arik has not experienced any more seizures since the incident on Aug. 9. To prevent future seizures, doctors have prescribed anti-seizure medication that Arik will have to take for the rest of his life, as a common side effect of traumatic brain injuries is seizures.
Matson also turned 33 in August and was able to celebrate with his wife, who was allowed to see him for the first time since he was first admitted into the rehabilitation facility in Nebraska due to COVID-19 restrictions.
From a medical standpoint, Arik’s condition has not changed significantly since the last update on his CaringBridge page, according to Megan.
His left leg is still weak, so doctors have given him an ankle-calf support brace to use. The brace will reduce the chance that his ankle will roll and will provide additional stability.
To show his love and support for the Minnesota Vikings, Matson requested the brace be purple.
Matson’s vision has remained unchanged, although he has been wearing special glasses that doctors hope will correct his eyes and move the right eye back into place naturally, rather than moving it through surgery.
Megan writes that Arik’s left arm, between his shoulder and elbow, has been in pain almost daily.
Arik is also walking between 500 and 1,500 feet per day and is continuing his daily physical therapy sessions.
“I’m working hard to get home. It’s been a lot of work. I miss my girls,” Matson said.
For fun, Matson enjoys biking around the pond at his care facility on an adaptive bicycle and shooting at the archery range. He also recently finished making a new dog dish stand out of wood for his dogs.
Arik is also looking forward to the return of football, as the Minnesota Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Matson was responding to a call on Waseca’s east side on Jan. 6 when he was shot in the head by Tyler Robert Janovsky.
Janovsky, who entered a guilty plea on July 16 to two attempted murder charges, is scheduled to be sentenced in Waseca County Court at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 18.
