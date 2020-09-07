NCAA, WCHA have yet to make announcement on season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The NCAA, as well as the WCHA, have yet to announce if it will hold competitions during the upcoming season as many states, including Minnesota, see a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey Head Coach Mike Hastings and John Harrington, head coach of the Mavericks women’s hockey team, share what they are hearing about the possibility of a hockey season as many collegiate conferences delay or cancel the first half of the winter sports season.
“For us, we’ve been preparing for an Oct. 3 start date, but I’m assuming that date will be delayed,” Hastings said. “I can’t tell you if and when we will be starting, but I think we are headed in the right direction. We are trying to emulate what Division I men’s basketball is doing. Although, I cannot give a start date at this time.”
“It’s the same for us. It’s been difficult to go this long and not have any information on when we are starting,” Harrington added. “We are proceeding as if we are starting on time, although I am fairly certain it is going to be pushed back.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted what business as usual looks like for the Maverick hockey programs.
“We’re trying to get our guys to live for the day, just in today’s COVID world, flexibility is important. One day you might have a plan of what you’re doing for the upcoming week, that can change,” Hastings continued. “Our players are chomping to get on the ice.”
“It’s tough trying to tell them what to do, what to plan for,” Harrington said. “Asking them to have the responsibility and commitment to do the things they have to do but on their own.”
The NCAA has yet to make a decision on the fate of college hockey, but waiting out the situation may not entirely be a bad thing for coaches, players, or fans.
“What we’re finding is more information allows you to be better educated to make a smart decision. It’s not that we’re dragging our feet. The Ivy League came out early and said they were not going to play until January. You see the Big 10, regarding football, and they may reverse and play in October,” Hastings explained. “We’re trying to educate ourselves to have as much information as possible before we make a decision to either push it back or do something different than what we’re doing right now.”
