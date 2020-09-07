NCAA, WCHA have yet to make announcement on season

“What we’re finding is more information allows you to be better educated to make a smart decision. It’s not that we’re dragging our feet. The Ivy League came out early and said they were not going to play until January. You see the Big 10, regarding football, and they may reverse and play in October,” Hastings explained. “We’re trying to educate ourselves to have as much information as possible before we make a decision to either push it back or do something different than what we’re doing right now.”