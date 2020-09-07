Tree removal to cause lane closures on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists traveling on US Highway 169 Tuesday can expect brief delays in the southbound lanes between Mankato and St. Peter.
You may have noticed trees along 169 are sliding down the hillside and MnDOT staff are concerned if the larger trees topple down, they could pose safety issues for drivers in the future.
“Right now, that slope has slid and those trees are no longer doing any good to stabilize that slope,” MnDOT District 7 Assistant Maintenance Manager Chase Fester explained. “What we need to do is get those out of there in the event that the slope would slide more causing them to fall on 169.”
Drivers can also expect drain repair work on the northbound side, condensing traffic to one lane on parts of the highway.
