Trump, Biden campaigns targeting rural Minnesota voters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We’re just 56 days away from the 2020 Presidential Election and both the Trump and Biden campaigns are pouring resources into Minnesota, a state President Trump sees as a potential pick-up opportunity in November.
Minnesota hasn’t backed a GOP president since 1972, but in 2016, President Donald Trump lost Minnesota by only 45,000 votes. While the Biden campaign says they’re confident they’ll hold Minnesota, both campaigns are focusing on rural voters.
During his time in Mankato, President Trump made it clear: he believes he is the best candidate for farmers and rural Minnesota.
Minnesota, overall, voted blue in 2016, and has for nearly five decades. But a closer look at our state’s electoral map shows the president found overwhelming support in rural counties and most non-metro areas.
Tom Vilsack is the former secretary of agriculture and governor of Iowa, now campaigning in rural Minnesota for Joe Biden.
“To make sure they understand and appreciate the contrast and the difference between the actions of the Trump administration, which we believe have been not as beneficial to rural America as they need to be, and the Biden-Harris plan, which we think provides for a comprehensive, progressive and doable plan to really revitalize the economy of rural America and to make sure the quality of life is what it needs to be.”
National press secretary Hogan Gidley says the president’s record over the last four years shows he is improving quality of life among Americans.
“Who could even imagine what our culture would look like with Joe Biden as president? We’ve seen it the last several months with this death and destruction, the looting, the rioting. The damage to our businesses, I mean, billions of dollars. It’s this president who focuses on safety and security.”
High on both candidates’ platforms: boosting rural economies.
The president touted his work with trade deals during his Mankato stop.
“We replaced the disastrous NAFTA with the brand-new USMCA, which has been a big hit,” Trump said.
But Vilsack says there’s a persistent concern for financial well-being among farmers that the USMCA doesn’t fix.
“The president, when he campaigned four years ago, promised us great trade deals. The reality is we have some of the lowest commodity prices we’ve seen in over a decade, farm income down, bankruptcies up. That’s certainly not consistent with great trade deals.”
Both parties believe rural voters’ decisions will be influenced by their perceptions’ of the current administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as which candidate will improve access to quality and affordable health care.
“He’s done more for this in the first term than most do in two,” Gidley said. “We got rid of the crippling mandate from Obamacare, expanding choices, giving the American people a lower cost for prescription drugs, something that hasn’t been done in decades.”
“The reality is, you’ve got an administration that is systematically looking to try to limit access to health care, making it more difficult to access health care insurance under the Affordable Care Act. That just doesn’t make a lot of sense in the face of the pandemic,” Vilsack added.
Biden says he is planning to visit Minnesota before the election, but we’ve heard no details yet on an official stop.
Minnesota pollsters report President Trump has already spent more money on campaigning in Minnesota than any other Republican since 2004.
