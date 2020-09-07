Upcoming walk aims to raise awareness for suicide prevention

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local woman is encouraging the community to participate in a walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
An “Out of the Darkness Walk” is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 12. Due to COVID-19, the walk is virtual and participants can walk at their own time and location.
“I lost my first husband to suicide in 2013 and ever since then I’ve been doing the Out of Darkness Walk in the Twin Cities. Then I recently saw that if you wanted to bring a walk to your community, we could do that. So I reached out and started it because it’s not just for survivors but people struggling with their own mental health,” said Volunteer event coordinator Brittinni Lockwood.
This Friday, Sept 11 from 5 p.m to 7 p.m at Sibley Park, participants can pick up their t-shirts and beads for the walk and anyone can drop off donations.
All proceeds go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. ’
For more information on the walk and how to register follow the link here.
