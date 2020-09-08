Back to school for some Mankato students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a big day for many school districts across the region, including Mankato Area Public Schools, with many students back in the classroom for the first time in six months.
“Today there’s just so much pent up enthusiasm for this new school year, there’s always that for a new school year, but this year unlike any other I think welcoming kids back this week to Mankato Schools is going to be like no other,” says Supt. Paul Peterson.
Mankato Area Public Schools is also enduring another first Monday, its first day of tiered busing.
Elementary students are bused to school first while middle and high school students are bused second, making their day start and end later. Once students arrive. The halls will still be a little more empty than usual, with more than 1500 of the district’s students opting for distance learning to start the year. The rest of the student population is on a hybrid learning plan, which is subject to change based on COVID-19 data.
“We’ll have to continue to monitor that. We know that our students and our staff health will play a significant role as we’re looking at if we’re able to stay in a hybrid, hopefully, someday move back into a more traditional in person-environment but if we do have to move into a more large scale distance learning we will be able to do that relatively quickly based on the COVID numbers,” says Peterson.
Peterson says the main goal for the first day of school, aside from academics, will be helping students settle in and build that connection with their new teacher.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.