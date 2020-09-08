Cougar sighted in Dodge County

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to avoid keeping pets and young children outside unattended after a cougar spotting over the weekend.
Officers responded to the area just north of Dodge Center Saturday morning. This is a photo taken by authorities when they arrived at the scene. A resident told police they spotted the cougar coming near their property, but it did not seem interested in approaching them. A DNR officer also responded.
They believe the cougar may be one to two years old, and they don’t believe it is likely a public safety threat, but authorities are asking residents to err on the side of caution when they are outdoors.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.