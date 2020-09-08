The Docket: Gov. Walz must decide whether to extend peacetime emergency this week, Congress returns from break

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz must decide whether to extend the peacetime emergency this week.
Plus, Congress returns from break.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Sept. 7th, 2020.
St. Peter City Council will meet at a workshop Tuesday to discuss what’s next for the construction of a new firehouse.
The council has been working toward the construction of a new firehouse in part due to a lack of space at the current facility.
The city decided a new firehouse would be built regardless with the question then becoming how it would be paid for.
The council initially sought legislative approval to seek sales tax as an option to fund the project.
The request was not acted on due to COVID-19 and other issues taking much of the legislature’s time.
Gov. Tim Walz must decide this week if he wants to extend his emergency powers, which are tentatively set to expire with the peacetime emergency on Sept. 11th.
If he does, he must call the state legislature back for a fourth special session.
The peacetime emergency gives the governor the ability to issue executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republican lawmakers have argued that the governor should work with the legislature.
Congress returns this week, with many wondering what’s next for a second stimulus check.
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track.
The legislation was supposed to deliver another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans and help schools and local governments.
What’s next is to be decided as lawmakers return from break.
