Electric car charging stations installed in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — New electric car charging stations installed in the city of St. Peter will soon be available for use.
The electric car charging stations are located in St. Peter Food Co-op’s parking lot where public utility crews are finishing up final calibrations of the equipment.
St. Peter joins a network of cities across Minnesota offering the charging stations which boast a 15-minute charging time for most electric cars.
Officials with St. Peter Public Utilities say the charging stations may be available for use within the next week.
