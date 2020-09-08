Local hog farm receives funding for renewable energy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A $1.3 million investment by the Trump Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to help provide more opportunities for renewable energy in rural Minnesota.
The funds are being distributed among 80 farmers, ag producers, and rural-based businesses and institutions.
A family hog producer in Martin County is among the funding recipients. Ten Mile Creek Farm will use a grant worth more than $15,000 to purchase and install a 53 Kilowatt solar array. It’s expected to save the business more than $6,400 annually and will produce enough energy to power six homes.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.