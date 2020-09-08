MDH: two additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 387 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 387 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 81,608.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,862. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,361.
There are 74,235 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, there are 257 people hospitalized, 135 in ICU.
6,760 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,616,738.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 345 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 70,747.
50,397 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,176.
673,830 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
