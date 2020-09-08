MnDOT requests public’s input on Highway 60 improvements in Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it is seeking public input on proposed improvements to Minnesota Highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
MnDOT officials are inviting the public to view the different design concepts being proposed and complete a survey before Sept. 21.
Over 400 people provided input on MnDOT’s initial corridor study in September 2019, with 248 respondents indicating traffic flow as a top priority, in addition to safety and business and neighborhood access.
MnDOT officials say input from residents, businesses, the City of Lake Crystal and other stakeholders will be considered before the agency arrives at a final decision.
Construction on the highway is currently estimated to begin in 2024.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.