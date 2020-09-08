New Ulm man dies after being shocked by power cord

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Nicollet County say a man died on Sunday after he had been shocked by a power cord.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office reported it received a call at 12:50 p.m. Sunday of an unresponsive male at 38896 625th Avenue in rural New Ulm.
Upon arrival, deputies found the man being tended to by family members.
The on-scene deputy took over life-saving measures until they were relieved by the Lafayette Ambulance Service and Gibbon Fire Department.
North Memorial Air Ambulance also responded and assisted in life-saving measures, although they were unsuccessful.
Authorities say 46-year-old Steven Thomas Franta had unintentionally been shocked by a power cord at the farm site.
