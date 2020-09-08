New Ulm Police investigate vehicle tampering

Officials say parking lot surveillance footage showed a man getting out of a truck and approaching an unoccupied vehicle. The man could then be seen popping the hood open. When the owner of the vehicle came back out of the store, police say she was unable to start her vehicle. The victim kept track of the suspect’s license plate number and informed police, who were able to locate the 27-year-old at his New Ulm home. Officials say his motive remains unclear.