Over 300 DWI arrests over Labor Day weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the most recent wave of extra DWI enforcement comes to a close, the state nears its 16 thousandth DWI arrest in 2020.
That’s according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. Over the Labor Day weekend alone, 368 people were arrested for DWI. That’s slightly below last year’s number, where 408 people were arrested over the holiday weekend.
Overall the state is seeing fewer DWI arrests compared to 2019 at this time when Minnesota had already surpassed 18 thousand DWI arrests.
