SCC hosts ribbon cutting to celebrate renovations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College celebrates an $11 million campus renovation in North Mankato.
Construction began in the Spring of 2019 and was completed this past Spring. The project includes new classrooms, labs, and structural renovations, along with asbestos abatement. It was funded through bonding dollars received from the legislature in 2017, and donors to the North Mankato Campus Foundation.
A private ribbon-cutting takes place at 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.
