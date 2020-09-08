Shared Spaces celebrates five-year anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation’s Shared Spaces celebrates five years this year.
Shared Spaces serves as a hub for several area non-profits.
This year they have also expanded with new office space.
“And so we thought, you know if the right opportunity exists, we will try to expand this building. But we just want to continue to have it raise the visibility of the non-profit sector and create this space that we can really convene and collaborate with one another," said Nancy Zallek, CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation.
The five-year anniversary comes during a unique year for many non-profits.
The Community Response Fund, created by Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation to help non-profits in response to the pandemic, is just one example of an initiative that has come out of Shared Spaces.
