South Central College celebrates completion of $11 million renovation project

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its $11 million renovation.
“We are celebrating years in the coming of really renovating our campus to make it student-friendly for our 21st century students,” South Central College President Annette Parker said.
The renovation project began in 2019 and aims to strengthen student success with enhanced technology, classrooms and labs.
“Like mechatronics and welding, and then our entire health science wing and our agriculture [section]. So the three pillars of our economy and then our liberal arts and sciences that really support those programs as well.. There has been some enhancements in those areas,” Parker explained.
Student and staff work areas and bathrooms were also upgraded. As well as various infrastructure renovations, including replacements of sections of the roof and four HVAC units.
The ceremony featured speakers that helped make the renovation project a reality, including local legislative members.
“These two-year institutions that gets people into the workforce at a very reasonable price is what we need in the economy, and we are in support of that,” said Sen. John Jasinksi (R-24), who serves as assistant majority leader in the Minnesota State Senate.
“As a parent of two students here, I could not be more pleased, not just with where South Central is going, but where it is going from here. We are training the next generation of workers, and we are very proud of it,” said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-19).
The project was funded through $9.6 million in bonding funds that the college received from the Minnesota Legislature in 2017, with approximately $1 million coming from the college’s own reserves and $750,000 from donations.
