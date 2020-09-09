Authorities warn of recent scam in Redwood County

BELVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Belview, Belview Fire Department and Redwood County Sheriff’s Office are reminding residents to verify the validity of a fundraising effort prior to donating money.
The advisory comes after the City of Belview reported a scam involving the Belview Fire Department.
Authorities say several area businesses were solicited to purchase advertising space in a fundraising calendar for the department, while several others received an invoice requesting payment for the advertising.
One local business contacted the fire department to confirm the validity of the calendar fundraiser and learned there was no such thing.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release Wednesday that the total value lost from this scam is unknown.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.