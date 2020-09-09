Back to school mode for Feeding Our Communities Partners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a busy summer season making sure area kids are fed, Feeding our Communities Partners shifts gears to back to school season.
Over the course of the summer, the Backpack Food Program delivered about 27,000 meals to local children with help from 79 delivery volunteers. So far, with the start of the new school year, 314 students are enrolled to receive food among 29 schools within five districts, that’s 100 more students than last year at this time. And with continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, the organization has decided to switch up their food delivery method for this fall.
“We just figured it would be best practice to try to maintain the most consistent services to our families because these times are so uncertain so instead of distributing the food packs via their backpacks in the school system each week we’re going to continue with our summer delivery model and deliver boxes containing three to four weekends worth of food directly to kiddo’s homes via the contact list delivery model,” says Sarah McDonald, program manager of Feeding Our Communities Partners.
The first food boxes for the Backpack and the Power Pack Programs will be delivered tomorrow. Area families can still enroll to receive food.
