DNR: pheasant numbers booming compared to 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Pheasant hunters will likely not go home empty-handed when the season opens October 10.
The Department of Natural Resources says pheasant numbers are booming compared to last year. The DNR’s annual roadside pheasant survey showed a 42 percent increase in the state pheasant index from 2019 and a 37 percent increase over the 10-year average, including a 146 percent increase over last year in southwestern Minnesota. This year’s statewide pheasant index was about 53 birds per 100 miles of road driven.
The pheasant hunting season opener is Saturday, October 10.
