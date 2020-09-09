DNR: pheasant numbers booming compared to 2019

The Department of Natural Resources says pheasant numbers are booming compared to last year. The DNR’s annual roadside pheasant survey showed a 42 percent increase in the state pheasant index from 2019 and a 37 percent increase over the 10-year average, including a 146 percent increase over last year in southwestern Minnesota. This year’s statewide pheasant index was about 53 birds per 100 miles of road driven.