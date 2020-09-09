Donald Trump Jr. visits Minnesota’s Iron Range

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Donald Trump, Jr visited Minnesota on Wednesday night.
The president’s son rallied in Duluth on Wednesday on behalf of the Trump campaign.
He told the crowd that Joe Biden had a terrible record on jobs, citing the former vice president’s support for NAFTA, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and his policy toward China.
“He supported and spent years pushing for China’s permanent status in the wake of World Trade Organization. That alone destroyed more middle-class jobs in this country than probably any other person around certainly more than any other politician alive.”
Lara Trump will lead an event at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday night.
Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, also visited the North Star state on Wednesday, as she made a stop at Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake to discuss Joe Biden’s presidential plans.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.