Fairmont Martins win first state title since 1959

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Fairmont Martins capped off an incredible season with the team’s first state title since 1959 over the weekend.
The Martins finished 2020 as the best team in Class C.
Fairmont came into the Labor Day weekend with a tough task and began play in the round of 16 against the 2019 champion Jordan Brewers.
After Fairmont bested Jordan by two runs, the remainder of the tournament came fairly easy, as the Martins defeated Buffalo 5-1 before taking down Cold Springs, 10-3 in the semifinals.
Then came the championship, where Fairmont played St. Patrick. The Martins put on a show by winning 12-0 in seven innings to claim the town’s first state title since 1959.
One of the big bats in Fairmont’s lineup earned tournament MVP honors. Luke Becker went 11-20 at the plate during the tournament, scoring 10 runs and driving in four more.
Becker is no stranger to playing in state championship games. The infielder is one of a handful of Martins that played for a high school state championship against St. Cloud Cathedral in 2014 and finished as the state runner-up.
Becker, Derek Shoen, Jon Tratow and Jack Waletich all were named to the Class C All-Tournament team.
