Garden City man injured in Sibley County crash

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities say a man from Garden City was injured in a crash in Sibley County on Wednesday.
Nathan Williams, 29, was traveling north in a semi-tractor on 441st Avenue when he reportedly veered into the ditch near Minnesota Highway 19.
Williams had been hauling sweet corn in the semi-tractor, which had overturned upon entering the ditch.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports Williams was transported to a local hospital due to his injuries. His current condition is unknown.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Gaylord Fire Department, Gaylord Ambulance Service and Minnesota State Patrol.
