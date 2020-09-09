Georgia police don’t even try to stop motorcyclist going 178 mph

He was going nearly three times the speed limit

Georgia police don’t even try to stop motorcyclist going 178 mph
At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder. (Source: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)
By Ed Payne | September 9, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 9:51 AM

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Gray News) – Police just north of Atlanta did a doubletake when they clocked a motorcyclist going nearly three times the posted speed limit this week.

At 178 mph, maybe the person was late for a Labor Day BBQ, but police never got the chance to talk to the super speeder.

“No, the officer didn’t even attempt a stop. Just passed along the ‘brief’ description to agencies south of us into Atlanta,” said a post from the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

This was earlier today on 400. Hopefully, the driver of the sport bike matures a little before a tragedy happens. No,...

Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Georgia’s “Super Speeder Law” defines a super speeder as a driver convicted of speeding at 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or at 85 mph and above on any road or highway in the state.

A conviction adds $200 to any other fees associated with the ticket.

“Hopefully, the driver of the sport bike matures a little before a tragedy happens,” the ADPS said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.