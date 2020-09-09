HealthPartners suspends recruiting

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - A Minnesota health care provider suspends its successful recruitment of participants in a coronavirus vaccine trial.
This takes place while its maker investigates whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness is a side effect of the shot.
The trial led by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been suspended while a review is underway.
HealthPartners, based in Bloomington, filled about 1,000 of its 1,500 slots in the national trial in 24 hours last week.
Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine.
