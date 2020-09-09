Jill Biden visits Minnesota as part of ‘Back to School Tour'

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Jill Biden joined Gov. Tim Walz and other local leaders on Wednesday at Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake to discuss schools reopening.
The former Second Lady of the United States told the crowd that her husband already has a plan for helping schools reopen safely, including plans to triple funding for Title One schools and doubling federal funds to help schools hire counselors.
“It doesn’t matter whether they’re 6 or 26; they still have so many of the same needs," Biden said. "Lots of our kids are going to come back food insecure; child abuse is on the rise; domestic violence is on the rise... Parents, educators and, especially students, are feeling anxious.”
Republicans are also targeting the state: Donald Trump Jr. will lead a rally in Duluth Wednesday evening and Lara Trump will lead an event at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday night.
