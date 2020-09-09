Lawmakers push for childcare provider aid ahead of second relief package

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Senate leaders continue negotiations on the second coronavirus aid package this week, and among those talks is relief aid for childcare.
Earlier this summer, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith and others pushed to include $50 billion in grants for childcare providers ahead of the proposed second aid package.
“The other thing that I’m doing is to try to make sure that we get the Paycheck Protection Program - PPP loan forgiveness - out to these family childcare providers,” Smith said. “They’re eligible for these loans and that would help them for the short-term.”
Portions of the bill also include protections for those unable to afford childcare which could support families who opted distance learning during the school year.
“One of the things I’ve been pushing for is to make sure that childcare providers and families have access to paid family medical leave so that if you can’t go to work because you don’t have a safe place to take your child, you have a leave in order to be able to do that," Smith said. "That’s a long-run challenge that we are really far behind in fixing.”
The Senate is expected to vote on the second relief package as early as this week.
