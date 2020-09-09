Mayo Clinic Health System helps raise awareness about gynecologic cancer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gynecologic cancers are those that affect women’s reproductive organs such as the uterus, cervix and ovaries.
Doctors say women need to make sure they’re aware of possible symptoms and are getting the necessary screening options provided at their local clinic.
“We recommend having a yearly visit with your women’s health provider. Just to talk about symptoms and how your life is going, what your reproductive organs are doing at that time. If periods are normal or if you’re post-menopausal. The screenings that we recommend are obviously cervical cancer is one of those that we worry about. Getting your recommended pap smear, and HPV testing and there are different recommendations based upon your age," explained Dr. Graham King, a family medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System.
King adds that women should not ignore the symptoms if they appear and to be proactive with prevention methods.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.