Mayo Clinic Health System helps raise awareness

“We recommend having a yearly visit with your women’s health provider. Just to talk about symptoms and how your life is going, what your reproductive organs are doing at that time. If periods are normal or if you’re post menopausal. The screenings that we recommend are obviously cervical cancer is one of those that we worry about. Getting your recommended pap smear, and HPV testing and there are different recommendations based upon your age," Family Medicine physician, Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Graham King said.