MDH: seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 282 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 282 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 81,868.
A Le Sueur County resident in their 70′s is one of seven additional COVID-19 fatalities announced by state health officials. The statewide death toll is now 1,869. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,364.
There are 75,055 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, there are 263 people hospitalized, 137 in ICU.
6,792 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,621,174.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 342 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 71,150.
50,966 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 1,186.
676,746 people have been tested statewide.
