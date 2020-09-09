Molino scores 2 goals, Minnesota United beats FC Dallas 3-2

Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino (7) follows a play during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Associated Press | September 9, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 9:32 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Mason Toye added his first goal of the season, and Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-2.

Immediately following a Dallas turnover, Robin Lod’s through ball led Toye into the area for a left-footed finish that rolled between the legs of goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Molina, in the middle of the area, first-timed a one-touch pass by Romain Métanire into the net to make it 2-0 in the 28th.

Ricardo Pepi and Santiago Mosquera each scored for FC Dallas, which had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

