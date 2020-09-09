New Ulm Medical Center receives record donation of Chemo Care Bags

“The idea came when I was pregnant with my third child in 2015. I was so sick, all day long. I was miserable," Hagberg recalled. “I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum and needed fluids multiple times a week. This landed me in the oncology/infusion center at NUMC. After spending numerous hours in the department, I quickly learned that my life wasn’t so bad after all. I would eventually have a precious baby boy, while others who were getting treatments were literally fighting for their life. I wanted to do something for these patients. I wanted them to smile, and that is where the chemo care bags began.”