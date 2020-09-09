New Ulm Medical Center receives record donation of Chemo Care Bags

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Medical Center reports it received a donation of 121 chemo care bags for oncology patients.
The donation event was coordinated by Heidi Hagberg, a business services employee at NUMC and senior director at Thirty-One Gifts.
Hagberg says 466 bags were donated in the first four years of coordinating the Chemo Care Bag event. In the fifth year, a record 121 bags were donated to help bring a smile to oncology patients at the New Ulm Medical Center.
Each bag was filled with an assortment of items that included full-size hand lotions, lemon drops, adult coloring books and color pencils, playing cards, chapstick, Kleenex, daily pill containers, cozy socks, notebooks, crossword and word search books, inspirational note stands, bookmarks, guardian angel pendants, stress balls and more.
“The idea came when I was pregnant with my third child in 2015. I was so sick, all day long. I was miserable," Hagberg recalled. “I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum and needed fluids multiple times a week. This landed me in the oncology/infusion center at NUMC. After spending numerous hours in the department, I quickly learned that my life wasn’t so bad after all. I would eventually have a precious baby boy, while others who were getting treatments were literally fighting for their life. I wanted to do something for these patients. I wanted them to smile, and that is where the chemo care bags began.”
Every year, Hagberg and her Thirty-One Gifts customers and hostesses, along with many friends, family members, neighbors and colleagues, sponsor a Chemo Care Bag. Sponsors are then able to have the bag be in memory or honor of someone near and dear to them.
“In the past three years, MOPS [Mothers Of Preschoolers – New Ulm Chapter] has partnered with me to help fill the bags with all kinds of goodies,” Hagberg said. “The local MOPS group purchases items and also contacts local businesses to donate money and/or items. Additionally, they help package all the bags.”
Hagberg hopes that each bag will make oncology patients smile despite their current health conditions.
“I don’t do this for the recognition, but it is a good feeling when others notice how one small act of kindness can turn into a wonderful thing.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.