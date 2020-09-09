Pandemic sparks creativity for local business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When COVID abruptly shut local businesses down in March, business owners had to find creative ways to stay engaged with customers.
Local and family-owned Exclusively Diamonds had a showroom full of merchandise that no one could come in to see, so they decided to take the merch to the community and started hosting weekly Facebook Live events. Its been so successful they are continuing, even though the showroom is open once again.
“We have a different theme each week and sometimes we show upcoming different fashion trends, or we share amazing jewelry joy stories and it’s just been a really great place to connect with our amazing clients,” says Maria Brown of Exclusively Diamonds.
To tune in to Wine Wednesdays just find the Exclusively Diamonds Facebook page each Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.