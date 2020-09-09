Spring clean-up numbers show mix results compared to previous year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s spring clean-up, or in this year’s case, fall clean-up numbers are in with some mixed results compared to years' past.
Clean-up began on August 6th. In all, 264 tons of garbage, 48 tons of scrap iron, 12 and a half semi loads of electronics, and about 200 pounds of medications were dropped off.
While the number of garbage and scrap iron were down quite a bit, the city says the number of electronics and medications dropped off were way up over previous years.
