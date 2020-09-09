2020 traffic fatalities surpass 2019 numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Traffic fatalities have surpassed what Minnesota saw at this time last year.
According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, there have been 255 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far this year, compared to 246 fatalities at this time last year. Just this summer alone, 152 people died in traffic crashes.
Officials say speed and not wearing a seatbelt were big factors. 50 crashes have been speed-related, compared with 30 in 2019, and 36 were not wearing their seat belts, compared with 22 in 2019.
