Authorities investigating camper trailer fire in Sibley County

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Sibley County are investigating the cause of a camper trailer fire that occurred on Thursday near Gibbon.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports it received a report at approximately 12:53 a.m. Thursday of a camper trailer fire at Clear Lake County Park.
The Gibbon Fire Department arrived at the scene to find the camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Authorities report nobody was in the camper trailer at the time of the incident and nobody was injured as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Gibbon Fire Department, Winthrop Ambulance Service and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
